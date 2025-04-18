VIDEO: Man lands in hot water for enjoying tea at busiest raod

As a video went viral on social media, a 25-year-old man in Bengaluru was arrested as he could be seen drinking tea in footage while seated on a chair in the middle of a busy road.



The strange incident, which happened on April 12 on Magadi Road, caught the attention of the Bengaluru City Police, who quickly followed him down and took legal action.

The viral video presented the man sitting coolly on a plastic chair in the middle of the street, taking tea sips as if he were in his home.

Meanwhile, autorickshaws, motorcycles, and cars furiously passed him. The irresponsible stunt, intended for an Instagram reel, quickly gained attention online, leading to general criticism and concerns over public safety defilements.

Following the viral video’s circulation, the SJ Park Police identified the individual and arrested him under public nuisance laws.

The Bengaluru Police later issued a warning, stating that such reckless behaviour could lead to legal consequences rather than social media fame.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Bengaluru City Police cautioned citizens: “Taking tea time to the traffic line will brew you a hefty fine, not fame!!! BEWARE BCP is watching you.”

The incident has sparked discussions about social media stunts and their potential dangers, with authorities urging people to refrain from performing hazardous acts for online attention. The accused was later released on station bail, but legal proceedings are expected to continue.

