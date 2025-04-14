SUV crashes in Jabalpur leaves four dead, two injured

JABALPUR: A shocking road accident which went viral happened in the Chargawan area of Jabalpur when a Scorpio SUV carrying six passengers got out of control and dashed off a bridge into the Somvati River on Thursday.

The crash caused four individuals dead on the spot, while two others became victims of critical injuries.

Returning after ritual sacrifice from Temple

The victims were coming back from the Dulha Dev Maharaj temple in Narsinghpur district, where they had completed an emblematic goat sacrifice. It is a ritual in which only the animal’s ear is cut.

When the viral accident occurred near Chargawan, the group was traveling from Gotegaon to Jabalpur.

Rescue Efforts and Eyewitness

Residents reached the spot quickly as soon as the accident happened, informing authorities and supporting in rescue efforts. Police had to cut the vehicle’s doors to save the victims.

According to Abhishek Pyaasi local police officer, the dead have been identified as Kishan Patel, Sagar Patel, Rajendra Patel, and Mahendra Patel, who were residents of Bhedaghat Chowkital.

The injured, Manoj Patel (34) and Jitendra Patel (35), were swifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Emerged Shocking Details

Eyewitnesses claim that the travelers were under the effect of alcohol, and a liquor bottle was recovered from the vehicle.

Officer Abhishek Pyaasi also stated that some essentials were found inside, which indicate that the group was perhaps preparing for a post-ritual feast.



Read More: Navigator fly BMW 40 feet off an unfinished bridge

Miraculous Survival of Sacrificial Goat

In a strange twist, a goat present in the vehicle, which was being taken for the ritual, survived the crash unscathed. The animal was part of a symbolic sacrifice but survived from the accident unharmed.

Across Madhya Pradesh Other Road Accidents

In other incidents, a deadly truck claimed 6 lives, including the driver, when a collision happened in the Umaria and Bhind districts.

Similarly, in Shivpuri, a doctor couple became the victims of an accident who were traveling from Ayodhya to visit the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, causing two deaths and four injuries.

The viral Jabalpur Road accident demonstrates how careless driving can be dangerous and why road safety is imperative for everyone. Police are still searching for what caused the crash.