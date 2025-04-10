Navigator fly BMW 40 feet off an unfinished bridge

EAST JAVA: In a shocking incident in Indonesia, as seen in a Viral video, a Google Maps accident led to a dramatic crash when a 61-year-old driver, Rudie Heru Komandono, followed GPS directions without realizing he was heading toward an incomplete bridge.

The Viral Video shows the driver, traveling in a BMW 3 Series, had mounted his smartphone on the dashboard and was navigating to a friend’s house when the mishap occurred.

Despite Google Maps rerouting him away from the unfinished highway, Rudie became confused by the changing directions displayed on his screen.

Instead of taking a slip road, he unknowingly passed through a gap in a concrete barrier and continued driving straight, only to plunge 40 feet off the incomplete bridge onto a busy road below.

Viral CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment when the vehicle launched off the bridge and landed bumper-first on the pavement, narrowly missing other passing vehicles.

Fortunately, both Rudie and his passenger, Endang Sri Wahyuni, 47, survived the Google Maps accident with only minor injuries.



Local authorities have since taken measures to prevent similar incidents by sealing off the gap in the barrier and installing warning signs.

Inspector Aswoko, Head of the Law Enforcement Unit of the Gresik Police Traffic Unit, stated that the driver was too focused on his GPS and failed to notice the restricted area.

This incident raises concerns about the reliability of GPS navigation systems and the importance of remaining vigilant while driving. While technology offers convenience, blind reliance on digital maps can sometimes lead to dangerous consequences.

