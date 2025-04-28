Couple sends loaf of bread as wedding invitation

A creative couple has sent a loaf of bread as their wedding invitation to guests, sparking a viral sensation on social media.

Digital creator Jazmin Reyes shared a video showcasing the customized bread loaf, designed as an invitation with the surprising words, “Come eat my wedding invitation with me.”

The bread features a special logo with the couple’s initials and is wrapped in plastic with a cardboard holder containing the wedding details, including puns like “Bready or Not, Here We Go.”

This line is followed by the wedding date and the names of the couple. A QR code on the packaging allows guests to RSVP and access more information. The customised floral logo contains the initials of the couple.

Despite initial worries about the unconventional concept, many guests loved the idea.

One guest even wrote, “Invitations should be like this. You can’t eat paper.” The couple was thrilled to receive positive feedback, especially from older guests who preferred the bread invitation over traditional paper ones.

In the video, we see the digital creator applying a chocolate spread on a bread slice from her ‘invitation’ and topping it with chopped banana.

“Best part is – it was half the price of paper invites. It was truly loaf at first sight,” she said.

She wrote, “I’ve been so nervous about the reception from our guests with this invitation (especially the more mature guests) because it isn’t your normal paper invitations. However the past few days, it’s been so fun receiving messages and reactions on how our guests plan to eat their invites and just their reaction to getting an invitation they can munch on while RSVP-ing. What is surprising is that the older guests (whom I was more worried about) actually preferred this type of invitation over paper! They were actually more excited to receive their bread invites!”