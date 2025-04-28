Snake falls into woman’s lime juice, leaves her stunned

In a viral incident, a United States (US) woman faced a disturbing experience while dining at a restaurant when a baby snake fell from the ceiling, bounced off her forehead, and landed in her margarita, the lime juice.

Carletta Andrews, a woman in the US State of Virginia,, was having her meal in Sandston at Patron Mexican Restaurant and Cantina when she felt a small vibe.

She turned to her husband in sixes and sevens for what she had felt when she got to know the presence of a baby snake in her margarita.

“It was moving. It started wrapping around my straw,” Andrews recalled.

Restaurant staff tried to take off the snake with a stick, but another customer ultimately gripped it with his bare hand and took it outside.

Stunned by the viral incident, Andrews turned down the restaurant’s offer to move her to another table and instead opted to leave. “I left shaking, I was traumatised,” she said.

The restaurant owner gave his verdict that the snake probably entered the building through an air conditioning vent.

Carletta Andrews later shared her experience on social media, which also went viral, stating that she is not going out to eat anytime soon.

According to reports, the restaurant had previous health inspection violations, including mold, broken handles, missing ceiling tiles, and leaky ceilings.

These violations were corrected within a week, but the incident has raised concerns about the restaurant’s maintenance.

