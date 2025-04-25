Ferocious Woodpecker Damages 25 Vehicles

ROCKPORT: Residents in the United States’ Texas are facing an unusual danger as a regional pileated woodpecker has allegedly damaged over 25 vehicles in the area.



As described by residents , the bird is 18 to 24 inches tall, with black and white fluff and a signal red crest, and has been aggressively attacking car mirrors and windows, considering its reflection for a rival.

Resident Janelle Favaloro captured a photo of the criminal in action and shared it on social media, where it went viral, humorously describing the bird as a “vandal.”

She noted that the woodpecker has primarily targeted side-view mirrors and windows, abandoning cracked glass and frustrated vehicle owners.

“The woodpecker showed up and landed on the windshield wipers of the RV in our yard and was looking at its reflection. And we were like, ‘You know what, I bet he was the one that damaged the mirrors, as well,'” Favaloro told NBC’s Today Show.

Residents Take Precautions

Some residents have started to cover their mirrors with plastic wrap, sweaters, or scarves to prevent further damage. Mike Foster, another victim, recounted his encounter with the bird:

“When it landed on the window, I thought it was my girlfriend tapping on the window,” Foster told The New York Times. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m in trouble.’ It was staring me right in the eyes for a solid 30 seconds.”

Experts Explain the Behavior

According to Matthew Fuxjager, co-director of the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology graduate program at Brown University, the Viral woodpecker’s behaviour is likely linked to the mating season, during which males become brutally territorial.

“They’re a ferocious bird, and they’re really strong,” Fuxjager explained. “It’s the biomechanical equivalent of a hammer.”

Ron Magill, communications director at Zoo Miami, agreed, stating that the woodpecker is likely attacking reflective surfaces because it perceives its own reflection as a competitor.