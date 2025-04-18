Viral video of balancing goat sparks AI debate

A bizarre video showing a goat balancing on electrical wires and eating grass has gone viral, racking up over 100 million views across social media platforms.

The viral footage has left the internet divided. While some viewers are amazed by the goat’s balance and bravery, others are seriously questioning whether the video is real at all.

Is it a genuine moment caught on camera, or just another AI-generated illusion tricking millions online?

Animal videos going viral is nothing new, monkeys raiding kitchens or cows on rooftops have made the rounds before but the goat-on-the-wire moment has sparked intense debate due to how unreal it seems.

As AI technology continues to evolve, distinguishing between real and fake has become harder than ever.

Hyper-realistic, AI-generated videos are now common on social media, often going viral and misleading viewers.

Some users admitted they were fooled at first, only to later question the authenticity after a second look.

This viral goat video has become a symbol of a growing challenge in the digital age — can we still trust what we see?

Whether the footage is genuine or computer-made, it’s a reminder to approach viral content with a critical eye.

