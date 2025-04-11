WATCH: Eagle snatches student’s exam admit card

KERALA: An unusual incident took place at Kasaragod Government Upper Primary School which went Viral, in Kerala, where an eagle snatched a student’s exam admit card just minutes before the test.



The event, which occurred early in the morning before the 7:30 AM exam bell, left students and staff in astonishment.

The eagle perched calmly on the school’s upper-floor window ledge, clutching the admit card in its beak.

The Viral video shows the bird holding onto the admit card for several minutes while the distressed student watched from below.

Acknowledging the student’s anxiety, the school administration made an exception and allowed the student to sit for the exam without the admit card.

The incident, dubbed the “Kerala school eagle incident,” has garnered widespread attention online, with viewers sharing humorous reactions to the Viral video and the eagle’s peculiar antics.

A Harris’ hawk that had been terrorizing an English village was finally captured after being accused of more than 50 dive-bombing attacks on unsuspecting residents.

The aggressive bird, which caused injuries to some locals and disrupted Royal Mail services, became a significant nuisance for the community.

Steve Harris, a local resident who had been chased by the hawk during his daily runs, managed to trap the bird in a cage after it landed on his shed.

Efforts to capture the bird took several turns. Villagers tried to coax it using food, hoping to lure the hawk into a trap. Interestingly, these attempts seemed to make the bird rather plump—a humorous detail amidst the chaos.

Finally, the Viral story reached its dramatic conclusion when Steve Harris himself managed to trap the hawk. Using a cage, he succeeded in capturing the bird after it perched on his shed, perhaps unwittingly underestimating its human adversary.