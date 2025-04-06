WATCH: Harris’ hawk terrorises village, caught by local resident

A viral video showing a Harris’ hawk terrorising an English village has led to its capture after it was blamed for over 50 dive-bombing attacks on unsuspecting locals.

The aggressive bird had become a nuisance, drawing blood in some cases and even causing disruptions to Royal Mail services.

Steve Harris, a local resident, was the one who eventually trapped the hawk, after the bird had chased him during his daily runs.

The dramatic moment, captured in another viral video, shows Harris successfully trapping the hawk in a cage after it landed on his shed. The capture brought relief to the village, where children had been kept indoors due to the bird’s aggressive behaviour.

Falconer Alan Greenhalgh, who assisted in taming the viral hawk, suggested the bird’s aggression could be linked to hormonal changes.

Villagers had attempted to feed the bird in hopes of capturing it, and as a result, the hawk was found to be unusually plump.

Another falconer, named Wayne, pointed out that the viral Harris hawk had likely been on the loose for over a year, judging by the condition of the leather tags on its feet.

In the end, thanks to the viral video and the successful capture, the villagers were finally able to go about their day without fear, and the children were free to play outside once more.

