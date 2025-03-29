9-Foot Alligator Intrudes on Louisiana Couple, Prompting Dramatic Capture

LOUISIANA: A Louisiana couple, Bobby and Susan McKenzie, faced a surprising incident when a 9-foot alligator entered their enclosed porch in Livingston Parish.



The reptile’s unexpected intrusion led to an intense operation involving the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and a professional alligator handler.

The encounter began when the Louisiana couple heard unusual scratching noises. “At first, I thought it was coming from inside the house,” Bobby McKenzie revealed to WAFB-TV. Upon investigation, he found a torn screen and noticed the alligator’s tail.

Alarmed, the McKenzies promptly contacted the Sheriff’s Office and a neighbor experienced in raising alligators.

Footage released by the sheriff’s office on Facebook highlights the dramatic moments of the capture.

The 9-foot alligator resisted fiercely, toppling furniture and biting into a cushion before finally being unresponsive. “It was utter chaos,” Susan McKenzie recalled. “Every chair was overturned, and the alligator had a cushion in its mouth. Thankfully, it tired out quickly.”

Sheriff Jason Ard emphasized that such wildlife encounters which this Louisiana couple faced are common in Livingston Parish, given its vast 400 nautical miles of waterways. “This isn’t our first alligator incident and certainly won’t be our last—it’s part of life here,” he stated.

The 9-Foot Alligator was safely relocated to a nearby river following the operation. The incident underscores the challenges of coexisting with abundant wildlife and serves as a reminder for residents to stay vigilant.

Read more: WATCH: Housekeeping finds alligator in empty motel room!



Earlier, during a routine cleanup, the housekeeping staff at a Michigan motel stumbled upon an unusual surprise. An alligator was left behind in one of the vacated rooms.

The unexpected discovery quickly escalated into an extraordinary rescue mission as the police were called in to manage the situation.

The alligator, a 3-foot-long reptile named Wally, became the center of attention after hiding under a bed.