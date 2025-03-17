WATCH: Housekeeping finds alligator in empty motel room!

A viral video is making waves after a Michigan motel’s housekeeping staff discovered an unexpected guest, an alligator left behind in a vacated room.

Soon after the discovery police were called in to handle the unexpected reptilian guest, turning an ordinary cleanup into a wild rescue mission.

The 3-foot-long alligator showed in viral video named Wally, was found under a bed by the motel manager’s nephew during routine cleaning.

Motel’s manager Gary stated, “We just went in to clean the room and, when my nephew looked under the bed, Wally was there,”.

Gary, the Michigan motel’s manager, described Wally as “He was a real friendly gator, so I didn’t feel real scared. He let the police officers hold him and all that, I mean, it was a real friendly alligator.”

The Cheboygan Police Department who were contacted by Michigan motel’s management identified alligator’s owner as a man who owns several exotic animals and uses them for educational demonstrations at elementary schools.

The owner, who had been unaware of alligator’s location, initially believed the alligator had escaped into the jungle.

The owner was contacted and promptly reunited with Wally on Friday night. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, and the friendly alligator was safely returned to its owner.

This strange viral story has sparked conversations about the responsibilities of exotic pet ownership and the importance of ensuring the safety of both animals and the public.

Earlier, a pitbull mix arrived at the Pasadena Humane shelter in a heartbreaking condition, covered in ash with ulcerated paw pads from walking on fire debris.

His lungs were severely affected by smoke inhalation due to the Los Angeles wildfire. The dog, later identified as Canela, was found lying amidst rubble in Altadena by a kind-hearted passerby, who wrapped him in a blanket and brought him to safety.

On Saturday, Canela, still too weak to walk, was joyfully reunited with his owner, a moment made possible by CNN’s reporting on this touching act of kindness.

The injured dog remains under medical care and is among over 400 animals that have sought refuge at the Pasadena facility since the wildfire began last Tuesday.

Animal shelters, veterinarians, and rescue organizations have been tirelessly working to provide care and shelter to the countless animals affected by the ongoing viral wildfire.

These efforts extend to various species, including dogs, horses, donkeys, goats, and sheep, many of whom have been displaced alongside their human companions.