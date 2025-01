Animal rescuers care for LA fire evacuees – dogs, donkeys, horses

The pitbull mix arrived at Pasadena Humane covered in ash, his paw pads ulcerated from walking on fire debris, his lungs choked with smoke due to Los Angles wildfire. A good Samaritan found the dog lying in rubble in Altadena, wrapped him in a blanket and brought him to the shelter.

Still too weak to walk Saturday, Canela was reunited with his owner – thanks to CNN’s coverage of the act of kindness. The injured pet continues to receive medical treatment and is one of more than 400 animals that have arrived at the Pasadena facility since Los Angles wildfire began last Tuesday.

Animal facilities, veterinarians and rescue organizations have taken in and assisted dogs, horses, donkeys, goats, sheep and other creatures that were displaced by the ongoing Los Angles wildfire along with their human owners.

The Humane Society began accepting animals as a temporary shelter as families evacuated their homes. But circumstances evolved, along with the widening disaster, which has left 13 people dead, burned 39,000 acres (157.83 square kilometers) and forced at least 153,000 people to leave their homes.

“We are now seeing more injured animals coming in,” said Dia DuVernet, president and chief executive of Pasadena Humane. “We’re also starting to see people who brought their animals for what we thought would be temporary shelter, but they don’t have homes to go back to, and so it’s turning into a longer-term sheltering situation.”

Some animals bear the scars of the ordeal, like a severely burned Husky with singed fur and burned paws.

“He hasn’t had anybody come back to reclaim him,” said the humane society’s chief veterinarian, Dr. Maria Pyrdek, adding that the dog was showing gradual signs of recovery.

“He wasn’t even lifting his head when he came in. He was just completely exhausted.”

The organization has entered a new phase of this disaster response, search rescue and recovery, DuVernet said. Pasadena Humane is prioritizing calls to help live animals in the burn zones — including eight injured peacocks.

One man in Altadena contacted the Humane Society for help getting water to cows, sheep and a bull that he had been unable to reach because the fire destroyed a bridge.

“We’ve been strategizing how we can get a significant amount of water over this ravine and up this hill, so that these animals don’t perish from dehydration,” said DuVernet.

Throughout the crisis, DuVernet said the community had provided enough donations to fill five U-Haul trucks.

Read more: Los Angeles wildfire switches direction, posing new threat

HORSE AND DONKEY REFUGE

In nearby Burbank, the Los Angeles Equestrian Center has taken in around 400 animals, mostly horses but also a few donkeys. Some were brought in by owners who evacuated their homes and others by law enforcement who found them running loose.

The Eaton fire on the east side of Los Angeles hit a region filled with horse lovers.

“People have horses in their backyards in these neighborhoods,” said Leigh Anne Claywell, general manager of the equestrian center. “It’s been a horsey area for a long time. This is kind of where the Hollywood Western was born, because of all the cowboys and the ranches that used to be in this area.”

Some of the Los Angles wildfire evacuated horses appeared stressed when they arrived in their new environment, Claywell said, “but by and large, everybody seems to have kind of stumbled into a routine.”

On Saturday, dozens of volunteers helped walk and feed horses and clean the grounds. The center was packed with donations of apples and carrots for the animals and pizza and sandwiches for humans. Smoke was visible from the Palisades fire to the west and the Eaton fire to the east.

At one point, all of the center’s stalls had been full. Spaces opened up as some evacuation orders were lifted and owners were able to reclaim their animals.

Karrie Saydah was picking up her two donkeys and two horses that she had brought to the center when she was forced to evacuate her home at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning due to Los Angles wildfire.

“It was so scary, a fire in the sky kind of thing,” Saydah said.

Saydah borrowed a horse trailer from a neighbor and headed to a site near the Rose Bowl only to learn it was full. After finding space for horses Zippy and Sonny at the equestrian center in Burbank, she went back with donkeys Midge and Thelma.

On Saturday, Saydah said she was thankful to the staff and volunteers and said her animals likely will miss their generous supply of treats.

“There is so much help and so much goodwill being shared,” Saydah said.