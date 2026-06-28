Louis Partridge breaks silence after Olivia Rodrigo split

In recent years, Louis Partridge has learned a lot about navigating life in the spotlight, particularly following his breakup with Olivia Rodrigo after nearly three years of dating.

On the red carpet at the international premiere of Enola Holmes 3 on Friday, July 26, the 23-year-old English actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the mounting rumors surrounding his private life. Partridge acknowledged that he used to “care a lot,” but stated, “I’m caring less and less, which is a wonderful thing.” He continued, “And I am growing toward realizing what is really important in one’s life—what makes me happy—and that is a very good feeling.”

Louis Partridge made his remarks months after The Sun revealed that the actor and the Grammy-winning singer had split up following a difficult few weeks. While neither star has explicitly commented on the breakdown of their relationship, Rodrigo recently told Dazed that her first “big girl” romance served as the inspiration for her third record. She noted that her most recent album was a time capsule of a relationship in all of its stages, including a split.

However, Rodrigo’s fans went wild over Partridge’s use of the phrase “less and less,” quickly connecting it to one of her new songs, “Less.”

Despite the speculation, Louis Partridge is ignoring the rumors. He credits Millie Bobby Brown, his Enola Holmes co-star, with setting a great example for him.

“She’s navigated it really, really tremendously well. She’s had it far worse than me. She’s had so many eyes on her from an even younger age,” Partridge stated regarding the 22-year-old Stranger Things star. “I have a lot of respect for the way she carries herself and the way she’s handled it. She knows what’s important to her and she knows what isn’t, and she will be vocal about that. I think she is a bit of a legend in that respect.”