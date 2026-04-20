Louis Tomlinson fuels Zayn Malik feud rumors with shocking move

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have sparked fresh speculation of a rift after fans noticed a subtle but telling change on social media.

Tomlinson recently unfollowed his former One Direction bandmate on Instagram, prompting a wave of reactions online. While Malik continues to follow Tomlinson, the one-sided move has fueled rumors that tensions may have resurfaced between the two singers.

The development comes amid unverified reports of an alleged altercation between the pair during filming for a proposed streaming project. According to claims circulating in tabloids, Zayn punched Louis during filming for a Netflix road trip-style series in the United States. However, neither Tomlinson nor Malik has publicly addressed the reports, and no official confirmation has been provided.

Fans were quick to react to the unfollow, with many expressing disappointment and concern across social media platforms.

“Louis unfollowing Zayn is one of the most heartbreaking news I’ve received today,” one fan wrote. While another added, “Wdym Louis unfollowed Zayn???”

“We can’t have anything good I swear,” a third added.

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik’s relationship has been closely watched since Malik left One Direction in 2015, a departure that initially caused strain within the group. In the years since, both artists have pursued solo careers, with occasional signs of reconciliation or mutual respect.