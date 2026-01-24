Louis Tomlinson reveals how Taylor Swift gave him “free promo” for new album

Louis Tomlinson revealed that a playful promotional strategy for his new album unintentionally sent Taylor Swift fans into speculation mode, giving him what he called “free promo.”

The former One Direction singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 22, where he discussed the rollout of his latest album, How Did I Get Here?, which arrived the following day.

Tomlinson said the project marked a turning point in how he felt as an artist.

“I felt really comfortable making it,” he told Fallon. “I really enjoyed the process. I even enjoyed doing the promo, which is a new thing for me.”

Louis Tomlinson then admitted that some of the promo for his latest album wasn’t even on purpose.

That promotional enjoyment included dropping Easter eggs ahead of the album’s lead single, Lemonade. While the clues were intended for his own fanbase, they unexpectedly caught the attention of Swifties, some of whom speculated that the hints were connected to a Taylor Swift release.

“It’s good watching people scramble for that stuff. Another thing that was cool about it was Taylor Swift’s fans seemed to get a bit confused, thinking somehow it was related to her album. So, I got free promo,” he said with a free smile.

Louis Tomlinson’s How Did I Get Here? is out now.