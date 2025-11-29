Louis Tomlinson reveals One Direction hit he never enjoyed performing

Louis Tomlinson has made a surprising confession about the One Direction hit he never enjoyed singing even at the height of the band’s global fame.

During his recent appearance at Capital FM in support of his upcoming album How Did I Get Here?, the former 1D star answered a slew of questions by his fans.

When asked which One Direction track he disliked performing the most, the 33-year-old singer confessed, “Maybe some people wouldn’t answer this, but I’m not sure there was a single time I performed One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ and enjoyed it.”

Louis Tomlinson further added, “That always felt like a bit of a challenge.”

What Makes You Beautiful was the debut single from the group, which formed on The X Factor in 2010. Released in 2011, the song became a massive international hit and helped launch Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik into worldwide stardom.



Tomlinson also revealed an unreleased song from his One Direction era he’d most like to share with fans.

“I think we wrote it for the last One Direction record album or the one before…I think it got leaked, actually — it was a song called ‘Where We Are.’ I always really, really loved that song. I was fighting for that song to make the record. It never did,” he said.

Louis Tomlinson’s third studio album How Did I Get Here? is set to release on January, 23, 2026.