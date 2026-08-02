Louisiana reports Salmonella outbreak linked to massive egg recall: Brands, lot codes, and symptoms

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has confirmed multiple cases of Salmonella poisoning connected to a widespread recall of over 1.5 million dozen shell eggs produced by Midwest Poultry Services. At least seven illnesses and three hospitalizations have been documented in the state, with no fatalities reported to date.

Consumers across Louisiana are urged to inspect egg cartons in their refrigerators immediately to prevent further infection.

How to Identify Recalled Egg Cartons

To check if your eggs are part of the recall, look at the side or top of the carton for these details.

The recall covers eggs with plant or lot codes P-1950 or 0840962, and a Julian date printed between 157 and 184. The affected cartons were produced in Texas and distributed between June 6, 2026 and July 3, 2026.

Consumers should also check the sell-by or best-by dates, which range from July 20, 2026 through August 17, 2026.

If your carton matches any of these details, do not consume the eggs and follow recall instructions.

If your egg carton matches these details, do not consume, cook, or sell them. Return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or throw them away immediately.

Salmonella Symptoms to Watch For

Salmonella infection typically causes gastrointestinal distress within 6 hours to 6 days after ingesting contaminated food.

Common Symptoms:

Diarrhea and stomach cramps

Fever and chills

Signs of dehydration (dry mouth/throat, dizziness upon standing, reduced urination)

High-Risk Groups:

While most healthy individuals recover without specific medical treatment, high-risk populations face an increased risk of severe illness requiring hospitalization:

Children under 5 years old

Adults aged 65 and older

Immunocompromised individuals

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms or dehydration after eating potentially affected eggs should contact a healthcare provider immediately.