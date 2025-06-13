Love Guru: Humayun Saeed & Mahira Khan Shine in This Adorable Rom-Com!

When Vasay Chaudhry pens, Nadeem Baig helms and Humayun Saeed is the actor, you know you’re dealing with box office gold. But there’s always a puzzling variable or two when it comes to Pakistani audiences, who tend to be as unpredictable as one can get while giving their love. As was, with OTT and thirty second reels competing for already dwindled attention spans, a two hour thirty-one-minute movie ain’t no feat to present audiences of today. But Salman Iqbal Films, ARY Films and Six Sigma Plus went there, oh boy did they. Love Guru was released globally this Eid Al Azha and here is a short review.

Humayun Saeed prances in as Adil, a smooth heart-breaker on Khan Sahab’s (Javed Sheikh) payroll to win over his daughter Sofia (Mahira Khan), who is about to marry off herself to the son of a family enemy. With his dynamic team (Marina Khan, Mani Liaquat, Vardah Aziz), Adil whizzes off to London, where Sofia, a stylish, green-minded architect with a golden heart, is getting ready for her wedding and a holiday. Enter Adil, pretending to be “Hamza Abbasi,” a hotel tycoon trying to lure her with a tantalizing architecture job. His true agenda? To trigger some serious butterflies in Sofia’s heart, which powers the movie’s fizzy first half.

The supporting cast—Javed Sheikh, Marina Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, and Mani Liaquat—dish out comedic jabs with pinpoint timing. Butt, as Sofia’s sweet-natured fiancé, is a lovable standout, while industry cameos sprinkle in giggles with clever nods to Pakistan’s social and political pulse. Vasay Chaudhry’s razor-sharp dialogue keeps the pace snappy, and a brief but peppy dance cameo by Ramsha Khan adds a fun detour without derailing the plot.

The soundtrack slaps—Sada Ashna is the ultimate earworm, Aa Tenu is your next party anthem, Toot Gaya tugs at the heartstrings, and Bekhabreya’s jaw-dropping visuals will leave you starry-eyed. Cinematographer Suleman Razzaq paints each scene with vibrant, meticulous color palettes, elevating every moment with finesse.

But the true MVPs? Baig and Chaudhry, who spin a timeless boy-meets-girl yarn with a fiercely feminist twist. Sofia’s choice anchors the story, and Mahira Khan’s nuanced performance—those expressive eyes saying more than words ever could—nails her inner tug-of-war between passion and friendship. What’s the secret sauce of true love? Sofia’s journey asks that age-old question with heart.

VERDICT

Love Guru isn’t just a romcom; it’s a love letter to Pakistani storytelling, proving the genre’s ready to light up cinemas. Packed houses on opening weekend scream one thing: folks will flock for a stellar story.