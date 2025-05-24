‘Love Guru’ star Mahira Khan calls for government’s support towards film industry

Superstar Mahira Khan highlighted the vital role of governmental support towards the growth of any industry, as she calls for investment in Pakistani cinema.

Out and about to promote her forthcoming movie ‘Love Guru’, with co-star Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan, who has previously starred in the Bollywood film ‘Raees’, spoke about the neighbouring country’s reinforcement of the ban on Pakistani artists from working in India, when she discussed how it is high time for fellow artists and makers to look inwards and start focusing on strengthening local film industry, with the help of government.

“There’s a whole world [to work] out there, but there’s also a whole world here,” she said. “And we need to just work hard at it.”

“Also, I think when we keep talking about support, we do need the government’s support, because how else will an industry grow? You have to give us subsidies, it is direly needed at this time,” she suggested, when pointed out by her co-star, “It has started to happen.”

Notably, on the work front, Khan is awaiting the release of ‘Love Guru’, co-starring Saeed, along with Ramsha Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Sohai Ali Abro, Momina Iqbal, Mira Sethi, Ammara Malik and Vardah Aziz, as well as veterans, Javed Sheikh, Marina khan, Usman Peerzada and Annie Zaidi.

Touted as the ‘biggest entertainer of the year’, the romance drama is scripted by eminent actor, director and screenwriter Vasay Chaudhry, whereas the cinema visionary, Nadeem Baig, has helmed the direction of the title.

‘Love Guru’, a co-production of Salman Iqbal Films, ARY Films and Six Sigma Plus, is scheduled to arrive in theatres this Eid-ul-Adha.