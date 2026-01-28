Love Is Blind renews for Season 10, spoiler alert

Netflix confirmed that Love Is Blind is all set to be renewed for its season10.

In the latest update from Netflix, Love Is Blind is all set for Season 10. They have also confirmed the key details about the instalment as curiosity builds from the dramatic conclusion of season 9.

The dating series was renewed through season 10 in January 2025, before season 8 had even premiered. While the future of the franchise beyond this season remains uncertain, Netflix has confirmed that Love Is Blind season 10 will premiere on Wednesday, February 11.

After months of speculation, Netflix announced on January 26 that season 10 was filmed in Ohio, following singles from Cincinnati, Columbus and surrounding areas. The Midwest setting marks a shift for the series, which has previously focused on major coastal cities.

The full cast list has now been released, featuring 32 singles from a range of professional backgrounds. Contestants include Alex Henderson, a 31-year-old financial sales professional, Amber Morrison, a 34-year-old nurse practitioner, Britt LaVon, a 37-year-old flight attendant, Haramol Gill, a 36-year-old ER doctor, and Jessica Barrett, a 39-year-old infectious diseases physician.

The group also includes professionals working in finance, marketing, healthcare, real estate and technology. Below is the complete list of contestants this season.

Alex Henderson, 31, financial sales

Alex Lowrie, 33, assistant controller

Amber Morrison, 34, nurse practitioner

Ashley Carpenter, 34, claims manager

Brennan O’Callaghan, 30, accounting and finance manager

Bri McNees, 34, senior merchant

Britt LaVon, 37, flight attendant

Brittany Wicker, 33, registered nurse

Bry Thomas, 30, commercial real estate agent

Chris Fusco, 33, account executive

Christine Hamilton, 31, speech-language pathologist

Connor Spies, 32, account management

Devo Anderson, 32, loan officer

Dynasty Ballard, 33, senior marketing manager

Elissa Finley, 39, nurse

Emma Betsinger, 28, retail merchandising

Haramol Gill, 36, E.R. doctor

Jennifer Underwood, 32, financial professional

Jessica Barrett, 39, infectious diseases physician

Jordan Faeth, 34, account executive

Kevan Jones, 32, realtor

Kevin Verhoef, 35, certified public accountant

Keya Kellum, 31, marketing director

Miguel Lopez, 32, software engineer

Mike Gibney, 30, sales manager

Parker Knapp, 29, business owner

Piryanka Grandhi, 34, recruiter

Rosalyn Ransaw, 31, marketing manager

Steven Sunday, 32, finance

Tyler Hunt, 32, management consultant

Tyler Lanier, 33, sales leader

Vic St. John, 34, professor

Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts, guiding the new cast through the show’s central experiment of forming emotional connections before meeting face to face.

As with previous seasons, the series will explore whether couples can build lasting relationships without seeing each other first.

There is currently no trailer available for Love Is Blind Season 10. Netflix has yet to release footage from the season, though promotional material introducing the cast has already been shared ahead of the February premiere.