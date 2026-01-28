Love Is Blind renews for Season 10, spoiler alert
- By Web Desk -
- Jan 28, 2026
Netflix confirmed that Love Is Blind is all set to be renewed for its season10.
In the latest update from Netflix, Love Is Blind is all set for Season 10. They have also confirmed the key details about the instalment as curiosity builds from the dramatic conclusion of season 9.
The dating series was renewed through season 10 in January 2025, before season 8 had even premiered. While the future of the franchise beyond this season remains uncertain, Netflix has confirmed that Love Is Blind season 10 will premiere on Wednesday, February 11.
After months of speculation, Netflix announced on January 26 that season 10 was filmed in Ohio, following singles from Cincinnati, Columbus and surrounding areas. The Midwest setting marks a shift for the series, which has previously focused on major coastal cities.
The full cast list has now been released, featuring 32 singles from a range of professional backgrounds. Contestants include Alex Henderson, a 31-year-old financial sales professional, Amber Morrison, a 34-year-old nurse practitioner, Britt LaVon, a 37-year-old flight attendant, Haramol Gill, a 36-year-old ER doctor, and Jessica Barrett, a 39-year-old infectious diseases physician.
The group also includes professionals working in finance, marketing, healthcare, real estate and technology. Below is the complete list of contestants this season.
- Alex Henderson, 31, financial sales
- Alex Lowrie, 33, assistant controller
- Amber Morrison, 34, nurse practitioner
- Ashley Carpenter, 34, claims manager
- Brennan O’Callaghan, 30, accounting and finance manager
- Bri McNees, 34, senior merchant
- Britt LaVon, 37, flight attendant
- Brittany Wicker, 33, registered nurse
- Bry Thomas, 30, commercial real estate agent
- Chris Fusco, 33, account executive
- Christine Hamilton, 31, speech-language pathologist
- Connor Spies, 32, account management
- Devo Anderson, 32, loan officer
- Dynasty Ballard, 33, senior marketing manager
- Elissa Finley, 39, nurse
- Emma Betsinger, 28, retail merchandising
- Haramol Gill, 36, E.R. doctor
- Jennifer Underwood, 32, financial professional
- Jessica Barrett, 39, infectious diseases physician
- Jordan Faeth, 34, account executive
- Kevan Jones, 32, realtor
- Kevin Verhoef, 35, certified public accountant
- Keya Kellum, 31, marketing director
- Miguel Lopez, 32, software engineer
- Mike Gibney, 30, sales manager
- Parker Knapp, 29, business owner
- Piryanka Grandhi, 34, recruiter
- Rosalyn Ransaw, 31, marketing manager
- Steven Sunday, 32, finance
- Tyler Hunt, 32, management consultant
- Tyler Lanier, 33, sales leader
- Vic St. John, 34, professor
Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts, guiding the new cast through the show’s central experiment of forming emotional connections before meeting face to face.
As with previous seasons, the series will explore whether couples can build lasting relationships without seeing each other first.
There is currently no trailer available for Love Is Blind Season 10. Netflix has yet to release footage from the season, though promotional material introducing the cast has already been shared ahead of the February premiere.