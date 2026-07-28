Love Island fans say producers ruined season 13

Fans of Love Island have blamed the show’s producers for spoiling the latest season, arguing that the “real winner” was cheated out of the result.

Monday night, July 27, was the grand finale of the 13th season of ITV’s reality dating show. This year’s winners were revealed by Maya Jama, who returned to present the live programme straight from the villa.

Before the final, OG slander Lorenzo Alessi and Casa bombshell Julia Majchrzak were the clear favorites. In the end, they were declared the victors and split the £50,000 prize fund. Both were immensely well-liked by the devoted audience and, of course, came out on top.

However, some think that their only real rival who could have caused an upset had already left the villa amid heated exchanges. OK! Magazine reportedly claimed that this was Ellie Chadwick, affectionately referred to by admirers as the “Queen of Scotland.” After her partner, Finley Maddock, was removed by other Islanders, she decided to end her stay in the villa and stormed out, according to OK!.

According to some fans, this damaged the series. On the Love Island subreddit, one person commented:

“The producers screwed up big time by giving the Islanders the power to vote out Finley, knowing that it would risk Ellie walking out.

“Ellie was tipped to win throughout the entire series. Yes, Finley was out of order with how he treated Elicia, but people have selective memory in there. His conduct was nowhere near as appalling as Kavan’s or Simba’s in Casa, yet they are the ones who made it to the final. The recency bias is obvious. I think the programme went even further downhill with Ellie departing.”

“Agreed. I stopped watching when Ellie left. It was a huge error to let them vote Fin (and by default her) out,” a fan admitted.