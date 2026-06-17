‘Love Island USA’ honors James Barker following his sudden death

Love Island USA honored executive producer James Barker with a heartfelt tribute during Tuesday night’s episode following his sudden death last week.

At the end of the June 16 recoupling episode, viewers were shown a special memorial segment dedicated to Barker.

The tribute featured a series of photographs from throughout his life and career, accompanied by the simple message, “For James.” It concluded with the words, “We love you,” displayed on screen.

Barker died in Fiji after suffering an unexpected medical emergency while Season 8 of the Peacock reality dating series was in production.

In a joint statement, ITV America and Peacock expressed their sorrow over the loss of a valued colleague.

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock,” the statement read.

“He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent, and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

The companies also extended their condolences to Barker’s partner, family, friends, and colleagues.

Barker joined Love Island USA in 2020 as a story producer and steadily rose through the ranks, eventually becoming an executive producer.