‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Winners Announced- Spoilers Ahead

The sizzling seventh season of Love Island USA on Peacock concluded with a bang, revealing Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales as the fan-favorite couple, securing America’s vote and splitting the $100,000 prize.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Love Island USA Season 7 finale.

The finale, hosted by Ariana Madix, aired Sunday night, wrapping up weeks of romance, drama, and jaw-dropping moments in the Villa.

Final Couples and Memorable Moments

Going into the finale, the remaining couples were:

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales

Olandria and Nic

Iris and Pepe

Huda and Chris

The finale featured heartfelt final dates. Amaya and Bryan reminisced over a photo album of their childhoods, strengthening their bond. Olandria and Nic strolled along the beach, reading fan letters, while Iris and Pepe enjoyed a romantic boat ride. However, Huda and Chris faced an awkward candlelit dinner by the water, where they decided to end their romance.

After the public vote, Amaya and Bryan emerged victorious. Amaya’s iconic “zoomies” moment saw her running around the Villa with Bryan, overwhelmed with joy. “I feel like I’m flying in the sky right now,” Amaya shared. “Our connection is so powerful, and I’d do this all over again for him.” Bryan echoed, “Meeting Amaya turned my experience around. I’m so thankful, and I’d do this 100 times over.”

In a classic Love Island twist, the winners chose envelopes to determine who would hold the $100,000. Bryan, picking the cash envelope, chose to split the prize with Amaya, cementing their bond.

Season 7: Drama, Twists, and Scandals

Following the massive success of Season 6, which became a cultural phenomenon, Season 7 delivered high-stakes drama. Fans witnessed shocking dumpings, like Jeremiah and Hannah’s exit, and unforgettable recouplings, such as Taylor’s surprising switch to Clarke over Olandria post-Casa Amor. The Mailbox Challenge tested friendships and relationships, keeping viewers glued to their screens.

However, the season wasn’t without controversy. Early on, contestant Yulissa Escobar was removed after resurfaced clips showed her using racial slurs. Later, Cierra Ortega, coupled with Nic, left the show amid backlash over a similar social media post. Both issued apologies following their departures.

What’s Next for Love Island USA?

Peacock announced the Love Island USA reunion special, hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen, set to air on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Additionally, Madix will host Season 2 of Love Island Games, premiering Sept. 16.

Reflecting on the season, Madix told The Hollywood Reporter, “Each season feels unique, and that’s what makes it so fun. We’re just here for the ride, and I’m loving how it all unfolds.”