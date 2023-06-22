Love never is for me: Alizeh Shah has social media intrigued

The latest post of showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah with a cryptic message is going viral across social media platforms.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application, Wednesday, the ‘Taqdeer’ actor left her 4.1 million followers intrigued with her caption on the latest three-picture gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizootiful 🤍 (@alizehshahofficial)

“Who am I to be in love …. when your love never is for me,” she wrote with stunning clicks, probably from her home, which sees the young actor in a pink-coloured, checkered print PJ set from a local brand and a matching scrunchie on her hand.

The viral pictures were showered with love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for Shah in the comments section.

Apart from being a social media darling with millions of Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizootiful 🤍 (@alizehshahofficial)

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ co-starring Sami Khan.

Alizeh Shah used to be very pretty: Nazish Jahangir