‘Lovecraft Country’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in New York

Sept 6 (Reuters) – Michael K. Williams, star of HBO’s Lovecraft Country, was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday, the New York Police Department said. He was 54.

Lieutenant John Grimpel, an NYPD spokesman, said Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment after a 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) emergency phone call to emergency operators.

Williams’ reps confirmed the tragic passing of the actor with spokeswoman Marianna Shafran telling The Hollywood Reporter, “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.’’

Horrible, sad, and unbelievable to think we’ve lost the fantastically talented Michael K. Williams at the age of 54. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 6, 2021

The NYPD said there was an “ongoing investigation” into Williams’s death and that the New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death at a later time, however, sources close to law enforcement told The New York Post that Willliam’s reportedly died of a suspected heroin overdose.

It has also been reported that he was found face-down and unconscious in the dining room of his Williamsburg apartment with what seemed like heroin on the kitchen table.

The NYPD has ruled out any foul play.

Michael K. Williams, who received a 2021 Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, also found fame for his role in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.