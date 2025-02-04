Aamir Khan to have a cameo in son Junaid’s movie ‘Loveyapa’

Director Advait Chandan, of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming theatrical debut ‘Loveyapa’, has confirmed Aamir Khan’s cameo in the movie.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Ahead of the forthcoming release of his next film, ‘Loveyapa’, headlined by star kids Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, director Advait Chandan has confirmed that the former’s father and A-list actor Aamir Khan will have a special appearance in the title.

Speaking to an Indian publication, he confirmed, “Aamir does [have a cameo]. He’s there for two shots. When you watch the film, you’ll definitely see him.”

Further speaking about the casting of ‘Loveyapa’, with both newcomer actors, Chandan admitted, “I was not sure of Junaid and Khushi’s casting. I had never met Khushi before and I was unsure if Junaid would be the right fit for the role.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Music Company (@zeemusiccompany)

“But we spent some time together, did rehearsals and readings. Slowly, I started feeling confident about them,” he added.

Also Read: Junaid Khan wants to release ‘Loveyapa’ on YouTube for free

Notably, Chandan’s remake of filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil-language blockbuster ‘Love Today’, titled ‘Loveyapa’, co-stars star kids Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor (daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and his second wife, late actor Sridevi), in both their theatrical debut, along with Ashutosh Rana, Sathyaraj and Kiku Sharda.

The modern-age rom-com is scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 7.