Low magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi

KARACHI: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 jolted Karachi with tremors reported in various areas, ARY News reported citing the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

The quake’s epicentre was 15 kilometers northeast of Karachi, at a depth of 22 kilometers, the NSMC said.

Fortunately, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of the city

The tremors were felt in Karachi’s Saddar, Clifton, Old City Area, Korangi and adjacent areas.

Earlier on April 24, the earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Malir district of Karachi.

The NSMC confirmed that tremors were felt in Malir, Landhi, Quaidabad, Kathore and Gadap Town.

The epicentre of the earthquake was New Malir Karachi and the depth was 12km, it said.