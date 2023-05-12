Lower Dir: Four killed as car plunges into ditch

In an unfortunate incident, at least four people were killed while three others sustained injuries after a car fell into a ditch in the Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to police, the father and son duo were among the victims.

On getting information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured to the district headquarters hospital in Lower Dir.

Furthermore, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to determine the cause of the accident.

As per the initial police report, the accident occurred due to overspeeding.

Meanwhile, the KP caretaker chief minister took notice of the accident and ordered concerned authorities to ensure medical facilities to the injured.

KP governor also expressed his grief over the incident and directed authorities to provide a detailed report on the incident.