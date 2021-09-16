Lower Dir: Seven killed, 17 wounded in rival groups’ firing during funeral prayers

LOWER DIR: At least seven people were killed and 12 sustained wounded in firing between rival groups during funeral prayers in Lower Dir following a land dispute, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The terrifying incident took place in Lower Dir’s Toormang Dara in which two rival groups opened fire on each other during funeral prayers allegedly over a land dispute.

Police said that the rival groups opened fire on each other when they were attending funeral prayers.

Police added that the bodies and wounded persons were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Timergara.

Following the incident, police cordoned off the whole area and started a search operation to arrest the responsible persons.

Earlier in April, at least eight people including a woman and children had been shot dead during an armed clash in Jacobabad.

Multiple shootings had been reported in village Kalu Katohar, in the limits of PS Punhun Bhatti, Jacoababd. The cause of the brawl is said to be enmity between two tribes.