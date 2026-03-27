LPG, petrol shipments arrive at Port Qasim

KARACHI: The government has stepped up efforts to tackle the energy situation, with multiple shipments of LPG and petrol arriving at Port Qasim, officials said on Thursday.

Authorities confirmed that there is no shortage of LPG or petroleum products in the country, adding that more vessels are expected in the coming days to ensure a steady supply.

According to the port administration, the vessel PCG Pericles has arrived from Oman carrying over 3,800 tonnes of LPG and is currently stationed at the Port Qasim outer terminal. Another oil tanker, MT Virgo, is anchored with around 3,800 tonnes of petrol.

In addition, the ship Navigator Aries has reached Port Qasim from Iraq, carrying 11,136 tonnes of LPG.

Meanwhile, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken notice of unjustified increases in LPG prices. A spokesperson said a nationwide crackdown will be launched against those involved in overcharging.

Officials reiterated that supplies remain stable and sufficient to meet domestic demand.

Earlier, it was announced that Pakistan currently has adequate stocks of petrol and diesel to meet domestic demand for April and beyond, officials said on Thursday.

The assessment was shared during a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar to review the country’s petroleum reserves.

In addition to evaluating fuel stocks, the meeting also reviewed preparedness in light of the evolving situation in the Middle East.

The deputy prime minister expressed satisfaction over the existing supply position and directed relevant ministries and authorities to maintain close coordination, ensure uninterrupted availability, and take all necessary measures to safeguard supplies in the coming weeks.

The meeting was attended by the federal ministers for petroleum and economic affairs, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, senior federal secretaries, as well as chief secretaries and officials from the provinces.