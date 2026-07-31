LPG price in Pakistan for August 2026

ISLAMABAD, July 31: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by OGRA, the LPG price has been fixed at Rs254 per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of 11.8kg domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs152, taking the new price to Rs3,000.93.

Similarly, the 45.4kg commercial LPG cylinder has become Rs585 more expensive, with its new price set at Rs11,546.

The revised LPG price will come into effect from August 1, 2026, and remain applicable throughout the month.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had initiated an inquiry into a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker that arrived at Port Qasim in Karachi, allegedly carrying forged import documents.

According to FIA sources, the investigation is centered on a vessel, Venus 09, which docked at the port with LPG reportedly imported from Oman.

FIA has questioned the ship’s captain, confiscating relevant documents for verification.

Preliminary records indicate that the tanker transported approximately 3,267 metric tonnes of LPG, valued at around Rs1.25 billion. The shipment was imported by Sahil Gas Company.

The LPG was offloaded at the port with the permission of Customs authorities. FIA officials are now verifying the original import location of the shipment and other related details.

The FIA has recommended that the tanker not be allowed to leave the port until the investigation is completed.