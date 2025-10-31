LPG price reduced in Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in LPG price by Rs5.88 per kilogram for the month of November, providing relief to domestic consumers, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by OGRA, the LPG price for a domestic cylinder has been reduced by Rs69.44, setting the new rate at Rs2,378.89 per cylinder.

In comparison, the LPG price for October was Rs2,448.33 per cylinder, meaning consumers will now save nearly Rs70 per cylinder under the new tariff.

OGRA stated that the revised LPG rate will be effective from November 1, and the adjustment reflects recent changes in global LPG market trends.

The authority added that the price reduction is aimed at ensuring affordability and providing relief to LPG consumers across the country.

Similarly, on September 30, 2025, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a reduction in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for the month of October.

According to the notification, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs79.14, bringing the cost down from Rs2,527 to Rs2,448.

OGRA stated that the per-kilogram LPG rate was reduced by Rs6.71, dropping from Rs214.19 to Rs207.48 per kg.

This was the second consecutive month of relief for consumers as LPG prices continue to ease, lowering the burden on households.

With this latest revision, the regulator confirmed that LPG prices across the country will remain effective for the month of October.

Earlier, in August, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced the new price for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for September 2025.

According to a notification issued, the price of LPG has been set at Rs. 214.2 per kg, after a decline of Rs. 1.17 per kg.

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder (11.8 kg) has been reduced by Rs 14.36, bringing the new price to Rs 2,527, against the previous price of Rs 2,541.36.

The new LPG rate will be effective from 12 AM midnight for September 2025.

The reduction aligns with global trends in oil prices and aims to ease the financial burden on consumers.