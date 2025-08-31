LPG price drops in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced the new price for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for September 2025, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a notification issued, the price of LPG has been set at Rs. 214.2 per kg, after a decline of Rs. 1.17 per kg.

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder (11.8 kg) has been reduced by Rs 14.36, bringing the new price to Rs 2,527, against the previous price of Rs 2,541.36.

The new LPG price will be effective from 12 AM midnight for September 2025.

The reduction aligns with global trends in oil prices and aims to ease the financial burden on consumers.

Meanwhile, reports said that the federal government is likely to reduce petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight following the decrease in the global market.

Petrol is likely to drop by 61 paisas per litre, while high-speed diesel could see a bigger cut of Rs3.13 per litre, the sources privy to the development said.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel may see a decline. Kerosene oil price is expected to decrease by Rs 1.57 per litre, and light diesel by Rs 2.61 per litre.

The OGRA will submit its summary to the Petroleum Division, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will grant final approval for the adjustments in petroleum product prices.

The federal government revises fuel prices every 15 days.