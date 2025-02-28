OGRA announces reduction in LPG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) slashed the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) before Ramadan, ARY News reported.

As per the notification issued by the OGRA on Friday, the LPG rates have been reduced by Rs6.15 to Rs247.82 per kilogram.

The new prices will be in effect from Saturday, March 1st 2025.

The price of the standard domestic cylinder weighing 11.8 kg has been reduced by Rs72.57 and the new rate is fixed at Rs2924.31.

In February 2025, the LPG domestic cylinder’s price was at Rs 2996.88.

Read More: Govt ‘plans’ deregulation of petroleum product prices

Meanwhile, the federal government has planned to deregulate petroleum product prices, a move that has been met with resistance from the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association.

In a letter to Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, the association expressed concerns that deregulation would lead to an increase in the sale of smuggled Iranian oil and non-standard fuel in the country.

The association argued that deregulation would compromise the investments made by petroleum dealers, who have invested billions in the sector. They emphasized that any decision should be made in consultation with stakeholders, as was previously agreed upon.

Under the proposed plan, oil marketing companies (OMCs) would be allowed to sell fuel at competitive prices, enabling them to increase their market share. A price ceiling would be established to ensure price stability.

Additionally, the government plans to permit oil refineries to blend up to 5% ethanol in petroleum products to reduce fuel costs.

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has urged the minister to engage in talks with the association to address their concerns.