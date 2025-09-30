OGRA announces reduction in LPG prices for October

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for the month of October, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs79.14, bringing the cost down from Rs2,527 to Rs2,448.

OGRA stated that the per-kilogram LPG price has been reduced by Rs6.71, dropping from Rs214.19 to Rs207.48 per kg.

This is the second consecutive month of relief for consumers as LPG prices continue to ease, lowering the burden on households.

With this latest revision, the regulator confirmed that LPG prices across the country will remain effective for the month of October.

Also Read: LPG price drops in Pakistan

Earlier, in August, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced the new price for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for September 2025.

According to a notification issued, the price of LPG has been set at Rs. 214.2 per kg, after a decline of Rs. 1.17 per kg.

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder (11.8 kg) has been reduced by Rs 14.36, bringing the new price to Rs 2,527, against the previous price of Rs 2,541.36.

The new LPG price will be effective from 12 AM midnight for September 2025.

The reduction aligns with global trends in oil prices and aims to ease the financial burden on consumers.

Meanwhile, reports said the federal government is expected to increase the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs4.65 per litre for the next fortnight, beginning October 1, 2025, as part of its regular fuel price adjustment mechanism.

According to sources, the price of petrol is likely to rise by Rs1.97 per litre, while other petroleum products are also expected to experience significant hikes.

The sources further indicated that the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) may increase by Rs2.48 per litre, light diesel by Rs1.76 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs4.64 per litre.