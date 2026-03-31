LPG prices in Pakistan- March 31, 2026 update

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for April 2026 by Rs 78.28 per kg, ARY News reported.

Following this sharp uptick, the new price of LPG has jumped to Rs 304.12 per kg.

OGRA has issued an official notification confirming the revised rates.

Additionally, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has soared by Rs 923.71.

Consequently, the price of an 11.8 kg household cylinder has climbed from its previous rate to Rs 3,588.59.

Earlier for March, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a slight reduction in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, issuing an official notification for the revised rates.

According to the notification, LPG price had been decreased by Rs0.21 per kilogram, bringing the new rate to Rs225.84 per kg.

Following the adjustment, the price of an 11.8-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs2.52, setting the new price at Rs2,664.88.

Officials said the revised prices will apply across the country in line with the latest pricing mechanism.

LPG is widely used for domestic cooking and commercial purposes in areas where natural gas supply is limited, and price adjustments are made periodically based on market calculations approved by the regulator.