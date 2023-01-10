LPG prices increased by Rs5 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) on Tuesday increased by Rs5 per kg without a notification from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), ARY News reported.

In a statement, Chairman LPG Distribution Association (LDAP) Irfan Khokhar said that the price now jumped to Rs260 per kg from Rs255 after an increase of Rs5.

Meanwhile, the prices of domestic and commercial cylinders increased by R60 and Rs230, respectively.

Irfan Khokhar said that the gas was available at Rs270 in Muree, while its price exceeded Rs300 per kg in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Skardu.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a reduction in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs11.59 per kg for January 2023.

According to the notification released by OGRA, stated that Rs11.59 per kg cuts down price of LPG for January 2023, furthermore, the domestic cylinder of LPG has been made cheaper by Rs136.86 and its new price has been fixed at Rs2,411.43.

