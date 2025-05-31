web analytics
Karachi
Saturday, May 31, 2025
OGRA announces reduction in LPG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) slashed the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs4.62, ARY News reported.

As per the notification issued by the OGRA on Saturday, the LPG rates have been reduced to Rs240.43 per kilogram after a reduction of Rs 4.62. This is the second consecutive time LPG price has been cut down as OGRA has cut the LPG prices by Rs3.20 per kilogram, setting the new rate to Rs245.16 per kg.

For the second consecutive month, the OGRA has reduced LPG prices as Rs3.20 per kilogram was reduced in for May 2025. The new prices will be in effect from Sunday, June 1, 2025.

The price of the standard domestic cylinder weighing 11.8 kg has been reduced by Rs54.80 and the new rate is fixed at Rs2838.31.

For May 2025, the LPG domestic cylinder’s price was fixed at Rs 2,892.91.

Meanwhile, the federal government is likely to announce new petroleum product prices for the next fortnight, with petrol prices standing at Rs 252.63 per liter, and high-speed diesel standing at Rs 254.64 per litre currently.

