OGRA announces increase in LPG prices

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the LPG prices for February, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued the official notification regarding the LPG price hike for February.

The price of the domestic LPG cylinder has risen by Rs43.52, as part of the new LPG prices.

The LPG price per kilogram has been increased by Rs3.68, bringing the revised LPG prices to Rs253.97 per kilogram.

The 11.8 kg domestic cylinder is now priced at Rs2,996.88, reflecting the increase in LPG prices for February.

Read More: LPG price reduced by Rs4.02 per kg

The LPG prices saw a drop of Rs4.02 per kg on December 31, 2024, when OGRA issued a notification in this regard. As per the notification, the LPG rates were reduced by Rs4.02 to Rs250.28 per kilogram.

The price of the standard domestic cylinder weighing 11.8 kg were reduced by Rs47.43 and the new rate is fixed at Rs2953.

In December 2024, the LPG was sold at Rs254.3 per kg and the domestic cylinder’s price was at Rs3079.

Similarly, the Gas prices for captive power plants were increased by Rs500 per MMBtu, bringing the new rate to 3,500 rupees per MMBtu, up from 3,000 rupees.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification for gas price changes for the current financial year.

However, gas prices for domestic consumers, roti tandoor consumers, commercial, CNG, and cement sectors will remain unchanged.

Gas prices for fertilizer and power sectors will also remain at their current rates. The price hike for captive power plan.