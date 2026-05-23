LPL 2026 draft to feature 102 Pakistani cricketers

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 has completed its foreign player registration, with 102 Pakistani cricketers among those signing up for the upcoming tournament.

According to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), a total of 650 international players from 21 countries registered for the league, from which 310 players have been shortlisted for the LPL draft. The cricket board noted that the registration pool features players from both ICC Full Member nations and Associate member countries.

The LPL 2026 draft is scheduled to take place on June 1. The tournament will kick off with the opening match on July 17, concluding with the final on August 8.