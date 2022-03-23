LSD: Five more domestic animals die of epidemic, tally reaches 238

Karachi: The LSD epidemic continues its onslaught in Sindh by claiming the lives of five more domestic animals, taking the tally to 238, show stats issued by Sindh Taskforce.

Sindh Taskforce for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has issued its stats of infected and deceased animals in Sindh on Wednesday.

According to the statistics issued by the Taskforce, the number of cattle infected by LSD has gone up to 28,453. The number of animals who died after contracting LSD has also gone up to 238, the stats said.

The stats show that at least 405 new cases of LSD were diagnosed among animals while 12,930 animals have recovered from Lumpy Skin Disease.

The Sindh government had decided to shut down cattle markets across the province amid the emergence of the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) epidemic caused by a vector-borne virus.

Also Read:LSD outbreak: Nine more cattle die in a day in Sindh

The dairy farmers had earlier demanded an immediate intervention of the government to control the viral disease. They had also demanded specialist advice and the provision of medicines to cattle farmers to tackle the disease.

The lumpy skin disease is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever, nodules beneath the skin and can also lead to death, according to experts.

Originally found in Africa, lumpy skin disease, a viral infection of cattle, had also spread to countries in the Middle East, Asia, and eastern Europe, experts said.

Comments