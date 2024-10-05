Lt Col, five soldiers martyred in North Waziristan gun battle: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Six Pakistani soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, were martyred during a gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said that the exchange of fire between the two sides took place on the night between October 4 and 5, during which “six Khwarij” were also killed.

“Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat was leading the operation against the khwarij when he and five soldiers were martyred as a result of intense exchange of fire,” said military’s media wing.

Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat, aged 43, hailed from Faisalabad. He leaves behind his wife and three sons.

According to the ISPR, all the fallen soldiers had served the nation with valor. Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah had completed 13 years of service, while Akhtar Zaman had served for 10 years.

“Security forces are determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism. Sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our determination,” the statement added.

Earlier today, security forces have gunned down a terrorist involved in a recent attack on the convoy of foreign diplomats visiting Swat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to army’s media wing, the terrorist was killed during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Charbagh area of District Swat on the night between October 4-5.

On September 22, a police van escorting the diplomats was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) near Malam Jabba, resulting in the death of one policeman and injuries to four others.

However, the foreign diplomats remained safe in the targeted attack.

The military’s media wing said that two terrorists — including “Kharji ring leader Atta Ullah [aka] Mehran — were killed after an intense exchange of fire, while another terrorist was apprehended.

Atta Ullah, the ISPR revealed, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, including the attack on the convoy of foreign dignitaries.