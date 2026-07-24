Lt Gen Aamer Raza promoted as four-star general, appointed as commander NSC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced the promotion of Chief of the General Staff of the Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Aamer Raza to the rank of Four-Star General.

Along with the promotion, the prime minister also announced his appointment as the Commander National Strategic Command.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his felicitations to General Aamer Raza on his promotion and appointment.

He also wished him the best for undertaking this important responsibility.

General Syed Aamer Raza, HI (M) was commissioned in the 6th Lancers in 1988. He is a graduate of the Command and Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad. He holds a degree in International Relations from the University of Nottingham, MSc in Arts and Science of Warfare and Defence and Strategic Studies; both from National Defence University

He has commanded the 6th Lancers from November 2007 to September 2009. He has also commanded an armored brigade, an infantry brigade in South Waziristan and an Infantry Division. He has served as the Chief of Staff at ll Corps, and as Director General of the Weapons and equipment directorate.

He has been an instructor at the School of Armour and Mechanized Warfare, Director Faculty of Research and Doctrinal Studies and Chief Instructor at the Command and Staff College Quetta.

Raza took over the command of Heavy Industries Taxila on 28 April 2020. On 11 October 2022, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

On 16 May 2023, Raza was appointed as the Commander of the IV Corps, Lahore, following the 9 May riots in Pakistan.