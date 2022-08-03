Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed corps commander Quetta

RAWALPINDI: Former DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor has been appointed Corps Commander Quetta, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, Asif Ghafoor has replaced his predecessor, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali who — along with five other Pakistan Army personnel — embraced martyrdom during the relief operation in flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter with important personalities aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali went missing in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

According to the ISPR, the military helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Shaheed, Major General Amjad Hanif Shaheed, and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid Shaheed were offered at the Army graveyard in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Federal Ministers, PM AJK, Foreign dignitaries and a large number of senior serving and retired military and civil officials and relatives of shuhahdas attended funeral.

Pakistan army military contingent also presented a guard of honour.

