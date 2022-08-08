Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Corps Commander Bahawalpur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Monday announced high-level postings of top military commanders, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who was serving as Corps Commander Peshawar, has been posted as Corps Commander Bahawalpur.

Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been appointed as Commander Peshawar Corps to replace Faiz Hameed while Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been posted as Military Secretary Pakistan Army.

