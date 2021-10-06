Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI

Lieutenant general Nadeem Anjum, an erstwhile Karachi Corps Commander, has on Wednesday been posted as 25th Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief after his predecessor Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was posted Peshawar Corps Commander, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who was serving as the Director-General of ISI since 2019, has been appointed as the new Corps Commander Peshawar in the fresh transfers and appointments.

The newly posted ISI chief has also served as Balochistan IG and originally belongs to the Punjab Regiment of Pakistan Army.

The public relations wing of the armed forces has announced earlier today more postings and transfers wherein Lt. Gen. Muhammad Amir has been posted as the Commander Gujranwala Corps and Lt Gen Asim Munir has been posted as the Quartermaster General.

These appointments and transfers have taken place today and reportedly there will be more in the days to come as some of the top generals reach their end of term shortly.

Since the new Director-General of ISI has now been announced, Lt. Gen. Faiz will not be responsible for the top intelligence agency of Pakistan. These changes were approved by the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

