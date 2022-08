The Prime Minister on Wednesday approved the appointment of Lt General Hamood uz Zaman as Secretary Defence, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the PM secretariat, PM Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Lt General Hamood uz Zaman as Secretary of Defence. The appointment has been made under a two-year contract, the notification read.

The Lt General would take charge as the Defence Secretary from August 24, 2022.

