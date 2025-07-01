LTO Karachi achieves record Rs3.5 trln revenue in FY24-25

The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has set a new milestone by collecting a record Rs3,256 billion in taxes in the fiscal year 2024–25, marking the highest tax revenue collection in the country for the financial year.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the LTO Karachi showcased outstanding performance, including a remarkable single-day collection of Rs184.78 billion—setting a new national record.

In June 2025 alone, LTO Karachi collected Rs449.05 billion in taxes, reflecting a 48% increase compared to June 2024.

The achievement was made under the leadership of the Chief Commissioner, with LTO Karachi surpassing all previous tax collection records.

Overall, the LTO Karachi recorded a 29% year-on-year increase in tax revenue for FY2024–25, highlighting its position as the top-performing tax office in the country.

The FBR also acknowledged the contribution and compliance of Karachi’s taxpayers, placing them ahead of all other regions in terms of national tax performance.

Earlier month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to engage with other globally recognised audit firms to ensure reliability and for third-party validation of FBR reforms

Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that officials should review ongoing development and reforms within the Federal Board of Revenue.

The Prime Minister repeated the government’s commitment to institutional transparency and economic stability, emphasising the swift development of reforms across all sectors.

PM Shehbaz showed satisfaction with the faceless customs assessment system, which has significantly improved revenue collection and reduced clearance times.