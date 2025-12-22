Lucas Bravo opens up about the things he dislikes

French actor Lucas Bravo revealed the things he hate during conversations.

On December 15, in an interview with PEOPLE, Lucas Bravo in an exclusive conversation at the Emily in Paris season 5 world premiere event in Paris. The actor revealed what he loves and especially hates in his daily life. The all ten episodes were aired on December 18.

He further revealed, “I hate small talk. I hate talking about the weather and stuff like that. I don’t have time for this”. Instead, he said he enjoys “going deep” when talking.

“So what is my Roman Empire? I can’t get enough deep conversations talking about unconditional love and boundaries and self-love and patterns and how to evolve and grow and and the ways to do it,” he shared. “I love having those conversations with people”.

On-screen, Bravo does the talking in Netflix’s Emily in Paris as “hot chef” Gabriel, a role he admitted that he was initially rejected for.

He previously told PEOPLE that he didn’t land it because Paramount, the parent company of the studio behind Emily in Paris, didn’t “want to take a chance” on him due to his lack of “background”.

However, after a fateful chemistry read with Lily Collins, who plays the titular character, show creator Darren Star “fought” to cast Bravo.

Aside from Emily in Paris and The Seduction, the French actor is looking forward to a booked and busy 12 months ahead in 2026.

Bravo shared, “I have some great, great projects lined up, I’m booked until next December,” Bravo shared. “So I honestly can’t wait to get to those projects, because I’m getting into a lot of diverse, crazy challenging roles, and I’ve been waiting for that for a long time. I’ve been working hard to get here”.