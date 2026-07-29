Luce EV: Ferrari hits 2026 sales target for electric car

Ferrari has hit its annual sales ​target for Luce, its ‌first electric vehicle model on the back of ​strong demand from ​China, the Financial Times ⁠reported on Wednesday, citing ​people familiar with ​the matter.

The luxury sports car maker had aimed to sell ​just under 500 ​units of the EV this ‌year, ⁠the report said.

The €550,000 ($626,285.00) Luce is a four-door, five-seat family car which ​has ​baffled ⁠fans and commentators alike, as it ​looks nothing like ​the ⁠Italian marque’s usual fare of low-slung, petrol-powered ⁠sports ​cars.

Luce EV is Ferrari’s first fully electric production car, and it’s a big departure for the Italian brand. Revealed in May 2026, the name “Luce” means “light” in Italian. Instead of the usual low-slung, V12 supercar, Ferrari made it a four-door, five-seat grand tourer — the first Ferrari ever that can carry a driver + 4 passengers.

The design was led by LoveFrom, the studio founded by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive, and it uses a “Glass House” fastback shape focused on aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of 0.254.

Performance-wise it’s pure Ferrari, just electric. The Luce runs a quad-motor setup with 1,035 hp / 1,036 bhp total, 990 Nm of torque, and does 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds with a top speed of 310 km/h. It has a 122 kWh battery pack with 530 km / 329 miles of claimed range, and supports 350 kW fast charging — 10% to 80% in about 23 minutes. To handle the 2,260kg weight, Ferrari gave it active suspension, rear-wheel steering, and a “virtual differential” that can control torque at each wheel independently.

The Luce has been controversial. Priced around €550,000 / $640,000, it drew online backlash for looking nothing like a traditional Ferrari and for ditching the engine sound. Ferrari even delayed its second EV to 2028 due to weak luxury EV demand. But demand was still strong in key markets — Ferrari reportedly hit its 2026 sales target of just under 500 units within 2 months, and the China allocation sold out despite the criticism. Ferrari positions it as a “360°” product to broaden the brand, not replace combustion or hybrid models.