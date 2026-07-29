Luce EV: Ferrari hits 2026 sales target for electric car
- By Izay Ayesha -
- Jul 29, 2026
Ferrari has hit its annual sales target for Luce, its first electric vehicle model on the back of strong demand from China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The luxury sports car maker had aimed to sell just under 500 units of the EV this year, the report said.
The €550,000 ($626,285.00) Luce is a four-door, five-seat family car which has baffled fans and commentators alike, as it looks nothing like the Italian marque’s usual fare of low-slung, petrol-powered sports cars.
Luce EV is Ferrari’s first fully electric production car, and it’s a big departure for the Italian brand. Revealed in May 2026, the name “Luce” means “light” in Italian. Instead of the usual low-slung, V12 supercar, Ferrari made it a four-door, five-seat grand tourer — the first Ferrari ever that can carry a driver + 4 passengers.
The design was led by LoveFrom, the studio founded by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive, and it uses a “Glass House” fastback shape focused on aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of 0.254.
Performance-wise it’s pure Ferrari, just electric. The Luce runs a quad-motor setup with 1,035 hp / 1,036 bhp total, 990 Nm of torque, and does 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds with a top speed of 310 km/h. It has a 122 kWh battery pack with 530 km / 329 miles of claimed range, and supports 350 kW fast charging — 10% to 80% in about 23 minutes. To handle the 2,260kg weight, Ferrari gave it active suspension, rear-wheel steering, and a “virtual differential” that can control torque at each wheel independently.
The Luce has been controversial. Priced around €550,000 / $640,000, it drew online backlash for looking nothing like a traditional Ferrari and for ditching the engine sound. Ferrari even delayed its second EV to 2028 due to weak luxury EV demand. But demand was still strong in key markets — Ferrari reportedly hit its 2026 sales target of just under 500 units within 2 months, and the China allocation sold out despite the criticism. Ferrari positions it as a “360°” product to broaden the brand, not replace combustion or hybrid models.